Four members of boy band Mirror attend a press conference on their upcoming solo concerts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Members of Hong Kong boy band Mirror to perform solo concerts this summer; group manager MakerVille appoints stage safety team
- Members Jer Lau, Anson Lo, Keung To and Edan Lui to take stage in series of concerts in July and August
- ‘This time, the company has specifically hired a team to monitor safety measures,’ Lau says
