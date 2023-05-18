Four members of boy band Mirror attend a press conference on their upcoming solo concerts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four members of boy band Mirror attend a press conference on their upcoming solo concerts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Members of Hong Kong boy band Mirror to perform solo concerts this summer; group manager MakerVille appoints stage safety team

  • Members Jer Lau, Anson Lo, Keung To and Edan Lui to take stage in series of concerts in July and August
  • ‘This time, the company has specifically hired a team to monitor safety measures,’ Lau says

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 7:27pm, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Four members of boy band Mirror attend a press conference on their upcoming solo concerts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four members of boy band Mirror attend a press conference on their upcoming solo concerts. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE