Sahal Zaman, star of The Sunny Side of the Street, the first South Asian actor to win best new performer at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Sunny Side of the Street star Sahal Zaman talks about journey to Hong Kong’s big screen after historic win at local film awards
- First South Asian actor to win best new performer at Hong Kong Film Awards says he knew little about movie industry after first arriving in city at age four
- Film director Ray Lau describes debut film as tale for all immigrants in Hong Kong, charting their lives, loneliness and expectations
Sahal Zaman, star of The Sunny Side of the Street, the first South Asian actor to win best new performer at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong