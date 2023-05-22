Bamboo towers featured at the Bun Carnival will be 15 feet shorter this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bun-believable: Hong Kong festival on Cheung Chau to downsize bamboo towers by two-thirds amid post-Covid labour woes
- Hong Kong Cheung Chau Bun Festival Committee says bamboo towers will be 30 feet shorter this year
- Contractor turned down tower-building job due to labour shortages, WhatsApp records on committee’s social media show
