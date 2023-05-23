Hong Kong is considering establishing a sharing mechanism with mainland China for organ donations. Photo: Shutterstock
John Lee
Hong Kong’s John Lee strongly condemns ‘shameful’ acts of suspected abuse of organ donor register, warns police will pursue cases

  • City leader on Tuesday chimes in on recent trend of application withdrawals that started when authorities weighed establishing cross-border mechanism
  • He points out system carries ‘noble cause to save lives’ and any act to sabotage it is ‘disgraceful’

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng and Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:18am, 23 May, 2023

