Hong Kong is considering establishing a sharing mechanism with mainland China for organ donations. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s John Lee strongly condemns ‘shameful’ acts of suspected abuse of organ donor register, warns police will pursue cases
- City leader on Tuesday chimes in on recent trend of application withdrawals that started when authorities weighed establishing cross-border mechanism
- He points out system carries ‘noble cause to save lives’ and any act to sabotage it is ‘disgraceful’
