Master craftsmen create the intricate structure of a traditional bamboo bun tower. Photo: Chan Kam-yuen
Master craftsmen create the intricate structure of a traditional bamboo bun tower. Photo: Chan Kam-yuen
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong bun-tower builder happy to return and create traditional bamboo structures for Cheung Chau festival after metal substitutes draw criticism

  • Only contractor with skills to construct bamboo towers pledges to continue the tradition after festival forced to use shorter steel structures this year
  • Bamboo bun towers said to be ‘a signature of the festival’ and in everyone’s interest that they make a return for future events

Fiona Chow

Updated: 10:34am, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Master craftsmen create the intricate structure of a traditional bamboo bun tower. Photo: Chan Kam-yuen
Master craftsmen create the intricate structure of a traditional bamboo bun tower. Photo: Chan Kam-yuen
READ FULL ARTICLE