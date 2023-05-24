Master craftsmen create the intricate structure of a traditional bamboo bun tower. Photo: Chan Kam-yuen
Hong Kong bun-tower builder happy to return and create traditional bamboo structures for Cheung Chau festival after metal substitutes draw criticism
- Only contractor with skills to construct bamboo towers pledges to continue the tradition after festival forced to use shorter steel structures this year
- Bamboo bun towers said to be ‘a signature of the festival’ and in everyone’s interest that they make a return for future events
