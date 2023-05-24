Currently, public housing tenants only have to declare their assets every two years after they have lived there for 10 years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong will require 300,000 more public housing tenants to declare property every 2 years under tightened rules
- Tougher approach comes after authorities banned public housing tenants who are property owners from buying subsidised flats
- Tightened measures aimed at ensuring effective use of public resources, chairwoman of Housing Authority committee Cleresa Wong says
