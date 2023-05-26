About 200 people sign up annually for the first round of the bun scrambling competition, which was held on April 16 this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Women finalists of Hong Kong’s bun-scrambling race revel in competition’s return as part of Cheung Chau festival
- Nine men and three women make up 12 finalists for competition set to take place at midnight on Friday
- Janet Kung, winner in 2019, and five-time champion Angel Wong say they have been preparing mentally and physically for race after three-year hiatus from pandemic
