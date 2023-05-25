The Hong Kong Palace Museum plans to give away the free tickets to the underprivileged instead. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Palace Museum to suspend free entry every Wednesday to 7 exhibitions amid low turnout

  • Decision was made because only one third of those who registered had shown up over past six months, museum says
  • Museum plans to give away the tickets to city’s underprivileged instead

Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:25pm, 25 May, 2023

