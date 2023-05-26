A paraglider is being sought by firefighters after he became trapped on a hillside ridge on Friday. Police said about 10pm on Friday that Fire Services Department personnel were still trying to locate the man, who crashed earlier near the Dragon’s Back hiking trail in Shek O. A police spokeswoman added the man was conscious. The rescue operation was launched after police were alerted at about 5.30pm that the man’s paraglider had hit the hillside and that he was stranded about 200 metres (656 feet) away from the trail. Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and at one point called in a helicopter to help in the search. Fire crews were called in around 7pm to open up a path to the crash site. Hong Kong ombudsman calls for real-time registration of paragliders Police said the man had an abrasion on his left hand and that the cause of the accident was under investigation. Shek O is a paragliding hotspot, with a take-off area available 280m above the coastline. The flight range covers Shek O Country Club, Shek O Beach and Cape D’Aguilar, with a landing site at Rocky Bay Beach. Watchdog to scrutinise Hong Kong aviation authority’s oversight of paragliding The news came as Taiwan media reported that a 53-year-old Hong Kong woman broke a leg and injured her head after crosswinds caused her tandem paraglider to crash in Yilan’s Toucheng township on Friday morning. The woman, surnamed Cheung, was under instruction by a Taiwanese coach on the two-seat paraglider at the time of the crash. The pair were conscious and sent to the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital for treatment. Dragon’s Back has seen paragliding accidents in the past. A 74-year-old man died in December 2021 after he lost control of his paraglider when the wind direction changed suddenly. Police later found the unconscious victim in To Tei Wan, 2km from Dragon’s Back. He was rushed to hospital, but later certified dead.