The Jockey Club Healthy Neighbourhood Kitchen Project in Sai Wan offers underprivileged households space to expand their lifestyles. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong community facilities for subdivided flat tenants offer space, lifestyle upgrade

  • Government urged to adopt strategy of getting businesses or statutory bodies to rent out premises at low costs for welfare groups to conduct activities helping poor
  • Organisers point out such facilities not only improve living standards but also morale of city’s forgotten residents

Edith Lin

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 May, 2023

