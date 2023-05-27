Comedian Steven Lee performs at the Upper House in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
How to get laughs in Hong Kong: veteran comedian Steven Lee talks about living with disability, building audiences and dealing with ‘internet mobs who hurt free speech’
- Trilingual comedian says local scene is still small compared with other major cities, but hopes it can gain traction following end to Hong Kong’s pandemic curbs
- After performing in America and Hong Kong, Lee says comedians have to struggle with being targeted by worldwide ‘internet mob’
