China Southern Airlines suspends Singapore ground staff over verbal abuse complaint, days after Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific scandal

  • Passenger, who identified himself by surname Yuan, claims he was verbally abused and ignored when asking questions in Mandarin
  • According to video recorded by Yuan, man in uniform behind check-in desk told him in Mandarin ‘If you want to be a dog, I can treat you like one’

Kahon Chan

Updated: 7:27pm, 28 May, 2023

