Hong Kong’s social welfare sector should come together and support the local government, Beijing’s top man in the city has said. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Society

Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong urges welfare sector to use ‘unique advantage’ to promote patriotic values

  • Zheng Yanxiong says social welfare sector is connected to ‘thousands of households’, giving it a platform for ‘spreading and advocating mainstream social values’
  • Speech at industry summit coincides with signing of cooperation agreement between Hong Kong and Guangdong to boost services for city retirees living across border

Edith Lin

Updated: 1:34pm, 29 May, 2023

