Hong Kong’s social welfare sector should come together and support the local government, Beijing’s top man in the city has said. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong urges welfare sector to use ‘unique advantage’ to promote patriotic values
- Zheng Yanxiong says social welfare sector is connected to ‘thousands of households’, giving it a platform for ‘spreading and advocating mainstream social values’
- Speech at industry summit coincides with signing of cooperation agreement between Hong Kong and Guangdong to boost services for city retirees living across border
