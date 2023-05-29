Authorities are investigating after internet users alleged a load-bearing wall was modified at a flat in Lohas Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Authorities are investigating after internet users alleged a load-bearing wall was modified at a flat in Lohas Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Risk of building collapse’: Hongkongers warned against removing, modifying load-bearing walls in flats after authorities investigate suspected case

  • Associate Professor Ray Su cautions buildings could face risk of collapse if supporting walls are removed
  • Authorities investigate case after internet users allege structure was tampered with in renovated flat shown in video online

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 4:25pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities are investigating after internet users alleged a load-bearing wall was modified at a flat in Lohas Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Authorities are investigating after internet users alleged a load-bearing wall was modified at a flat in Lohas Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE