Authorities are investigating after internet users alleged a load-bearing wall was modified at a flat in Lohas Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Risk of building collapse’: Hongkongers warned against removing, modifying load-bearing walls in flats after authorities investigate suspected case
- Associate Professor Ray Su cautions buildings could face risk of collapse if supporting walls are removed
- Authorities investigate case after internet users allege structure was tampered with in renovated flat shown in video online
