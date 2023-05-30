Around a dozen shortlisted candidates from Hong Kong and Macau who applied to become payload specialists will head to Beijing next month for another round of screening in China’s unprecedented space programme recruitment drive, the city’s leader has said. When Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu sent congratulations on the launch of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on Tuesday, he also revealed that the Hongkongers who passed the preliminary screening were from government departments, the Hospital Authority, universities and other organisations. “I am cheering for the candidates from Hong Kong, hoping that one of them can successfully achieve their space dreams and contribute to the national aerospace industry, bringing honour to Hong Kong,” he told the press ahead of a weekly meeting with his advisers. The three-week recruitment drive was part of the selection process for the country’s fourth intake of astronauts. There are 14 spots available, including the two payload specialists to be selected from Hong Kong and Macau. It was the first time the China Manned Space Agency accepted candidates from Hong Kong and Macau for two positions as payload specialists. Professor Quentin Parker, director of the space research laboratory at the University of Hong Kong, said the competition was stiff given that 120 Hongkongers applied and only about 10 per cent were shortlisted. “At this stage of the Chinese Space Station, every ounce you send into space is expensive. You have to provide all the services and technologies to keep them alive for a few months in space, and that’s not cheap,” said Parker. “You can’t afford to send people into space that aren’t competent because it can do a lot of damage,” he added. Parker believed the screening process for Chinese payload specialists was extremely rigorous to pick candidates with the right mentality apart from qualifications and the right physiques. “You’ve got very limited space to move around and you are sharing it with two other humans for five months. That requires a certain kind of mindset and mental toughness to be able to survive that kind of environment,” said the director. “It’s not just your intelligence or physical prowess, mental endurance and capacity are also important for survival.” Almost 50 experts in Hong Kong apply for chance to join Chinese space mission Payload specialists are generally recruited from candidates with a strong background in science or engineering. This role involves overseeing highly complex or classified on-board equipment and performing tasks such as taking astronautical measurements. Gui Haichao , a professor at Beihang University in Beijing who specialises in spacecraft dynamics and control technology for aerospace systems, became the first Chinese payload specialist and civilian astronaut to enter space on Tuesday morning. He will manage and maintain the payload for space science experiments on the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft.