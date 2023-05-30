The Shaw Prize Foundation’s (from left) Professor Ching Pak-chung, Professor Kenneth Young, and Professor Chan Wai-yee reveal The Shaw Laureates 2023. Photo: May Tse
The Shaw Prize Foundation’s (from left) Professor Ching Pak-chung, Professor Kenneth Young, and Professor Chan Wai-yee reveal The Shaw Laureates 2023. Photo: May Tse
Winners of Hong Kong’s annual Shaw Prize revealed, with astrophysicists who discovered mysterious fast radio bursts taking astronomy award

  • German chemist Patrick Cramer and Spanish-American biophysicist Eva Nogales are joint recipients of life science and medicine prize
  • Vladimir Drinfeld and Shing-Tung Yau take home the prize for mathematical sciences

Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:52pm, 30 May, 2023

