The Shaw Prize Foundation’s (from left) Professor Ching Pak-chung, Professor Kenneth Young, and Professor Chan Wai-yee reveal The Shaw Laureates 2023. Photo: May Tse
Winners of Hong Kong’s annual Shaw Prize revealed, with astrophysicists who discovered mysterious fast radio bursts taking astronomy award
- German chemist Patrick Cramer and Spanish-American biophysicist Eva Nogales are joint recipients of life science and medicine prize
- Vladimir Drinfeld and Shing-Tung Yau take home the prize for mathematical sciences
The Shaw Prize Foundation’s (from left) Professor Ching Pak-chung, Professor Kenneth Young, and Professor Chan Wai-yee reveal The Shaw Laureates 2023. Photo: May Tse