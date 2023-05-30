A helicopter and police boat join the rescue effort on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong hiker dies after being swept into sea by waves while exploring rocky coastal area, man hurt during rescue attempt

  • Victim, 43, was with 11 other coastal trekkers exploring area near lighthouse on Ap Lei Pai when waves carried her into sea
  • Two men jump into water in attempt to her, with trio later plucked from sea after vessel, helicopter dispatched

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:01pm, 30 May, 2023

