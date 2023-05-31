Sharp-eyed internet users in Hong Kong proved to be on the right track when they speculated that a video posted online of a renovated flat showed a load-bearing wall had been illegally modified to accommodate the design. The Buildings Department on Monday said renovations at a flat in The Capitol at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O had allegedly broken the law as part of a load-bearing wall and a number of other ones had been removed without authorisation. Although the department on Tuesday said the building was structurally sound, residents remained concerned about safety and property prices. The Post looks at the incident and surrounding safety issues. Hong Kong residents fear for safety, home prices after flat’s illegal modification 1. How were the modifications discovered? A video showing renovations to the 681 sq ft (63 square metre) flat aroused suspicions among internet users on Saturday that parts of a load-bearing wall between the bedroom and the living room had been removed. Users pointed to a floor plan in the video, which showed the wall with parts removed to create a door was thicker than other walls in the flat. The Capitol’s property management centre issued a circular that day saying it was looking into whether unauthorised alterations had been made while reminding residents to comply with procedures and not to modify load-bearing walls. The department on Monday checked the flat and confirmed that a 72cm-by-215cm (28-by-85 inches) section of the structural wall between the living room and a bedroom had been removed to install a door and that the work was unauthorised. The government is investigating the incident. Director of Buildings Clarice Yu Po-mei on Tuesday warned: “The flat owner, the designer in charge of the renovation and the construction contractor may be held responsible.” 2. Is the building at risk of collapse? Yu said a preliminary assessment and on-site observations at the flat and nearby homes found no risk to the overall building structure, adding that the removed part accounted for 6 per cent of the load-bearing wall and 1 per cent of that of the whole floor. The flat owner has installed temporary supports in the doorway. Work to rectify the problem must be completed within 30 days of the department approving the plan. Hong Kong flat owner who modified wall ordered to take action to ensure safety Vincent Ho Kui-yip of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors said other building residents need not worry about their short-term safety as long as the opening was properly supported. He said the wall could be fixed and the work was not technically complicated. “As long as the damage has been repaired, the chance of having obvious problems after the restoration is slim,” he said. 3. Has the incident affected property prices at The Capitol? Big banks including HSBC, Hang Seng and Standard Chartered refrained from assessing the value of the flat. The Bank of China valued it at an estimated HK$8.4 million (US$1.1 million). Sammy Po Siu-ming, CEO of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau, said it was an individual case that should not affect prices at Lohas Park. However, Po said the flat’s value would dip because the modification was common knowledge. While the exact loss would depend on market conditions at the time of sale, Po said, there would definitely be a “psychological impact” among potential buyers. “Why would you choose a flat that has had parts of a load-bearing wall removed,” he said. 4. What renovations require government approval? Common jobs, including painting walls and ceilings, do not need the Buildings Department’s prior approval. Authorised professionals and contractors can also carry out 187 other minor renovations without prior consent but the owner must notify the department. Examples include repairing windows and installing staircases. For work involving changing the building’s structure, such as enclosing balconies and combining two flats into one, owners must obtain permission from the department. Hong Kong home price growth slows down sharply as rising rates sap confidence Under the Buildings Ordinance, carrying out renovations without prior approval is punishable by a maximum fine of HK$400,000 and two years’ imprisonment upon conviction. An offender can also face a fine of up to HK$1 million and three years’ imprisonment upon conviction for conducting work causing injury or property damage. Those who fail to comply with a statutory order are liable upon conviction to a fine of HK$200,000, plus HK$20,000 for each day before completion of the order. 5. Will the government tighten legislation to stop similar incidents? Yu conceded the government would only learn about illegal modifications if complaints were laid because it had to balance privacy protection for individual premises. “[We intend to] enhance our public education and publicity work,” Yu said, adding that the government would work with stakeholders and organise public briefings and courses. Stricter rules proposed to weed out wealthy in Hong Kong public rental flats Veteran surveyor Kenny Tse Chi-kin agreed that the government should focus on education as the existing legal framework was sufficient for stipulating works to be carried out by registered contractors. “In the end, renovation does not necessarily involve structural safety works. It does not involve high technical skills and building laws in general,” Tse said. The Institute of Surveyors also urged the public to consult professionals before carrying out renovations and hire reputable construction companies. 6. Have Hong Kong buildings collapsed before? Residential buildings have collapsed in Hong Kong before, including a deadly case involving a tenement on Ma Tau Wai Road in To Kwa Wan in 2010. Parts of the 55-year-old building collapsed during work to tear down an external wall and an illegal structure on the ground floor. Four were crushed to death. A surveyor who had checked the building two months earlier said in court that some load-bearing columns had cracks and exposed steel bars, but he ultimately ruled that the building did not pose an “imminent danger”. The tragedy led to an amendment to the ordinance, requiring every building over 30 years old to be inspected every 10 years.