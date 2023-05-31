The structural strength of a modified load-bearing wall in a Hong Kong flat may not be “100 per cent” restored even if it fulfils legal standards, the head of the city’s buildings authority has warned over a renovation controversy in a private home. Director of Buildings Clarice Yu Po-mei on Wednesday told a radio programme her department was conducting a detailed assessment on the long-term impact of the case at The Capitol at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O, while reassuring residents in the block there was no immediate danger. “Our focus is whether the restoration work will match our standards ... Our standards are safety standards,” she said. “To restore something, how can it be 100 per cent back to the same condition it was in before any hole was made through that wall? Everyone can imagine this is not possible.” Yu added the Buildings Department would ensure that restoration work done to the structure in question would adhere to legal standards. The director said on another radio show that the long-term impact of the renovation had to be assessed in detail, and her department had already commenced a review. The authorised structural engineer employed by the flat owner was also required to look at the data and calculate the impact on the entire block of modifying the wall, she added. But Yu stressed the residential complex was in no immediate danger. The case is centred on a 681 sq ft (63 square metre) flat in The Capitol, with online users speculating illegal modifications had been done to a load-bearing wall after a video showing the interior of the home surfaced on the internet. Authorities subsequently uncovered code violations in renovation works of the flat. Hong Kong flat owner who modified wall ordered to take action to ensure safety Yu on Wednesday clarified that not all modifications made to load-bearing walls would be rejected by authorities, although such work required a lot of justification. “They will be subject to detailed discussion. There could be a chance of approval if the flat is located on the highest floor or the unit size is small … It would depend on the building’s design and the locations of the homes,” she said. President of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Aaron Bok Kwok-ming separately told the Post that rectifying the wall in the flat involved would not be easy as steel bars had been cut away. He noted the homeowner had to hire a registered engineer and contractors to fix the problem. He added that the initial modification meant other walls in the building had to bear more load and this could result in cracks, with water seepage that could result in rust in the steel bars, compromising structural integrity. All you need to know about modifying your Hong Kong flat and how to do it safely “If the issue is identified in the early stage, flat owners can remove the rust on the steel bars and apply rust-preventive materials, then fill in the cracks to prevent water from going in. It can be solved,” Bok said. Yu meanwhile also revealed that the department had gathered some information on the contractor behind the project, but she added she could not say more amid an investigation. She said the department was collecting evidence and would seek legal advice on whether to prosecute the flat owner. The renovation saga came to light on Saturday after a video showing renovations to the home in Lohas Park aroused suspicions among internet users that parts of a load-bearing wall between the bedroom and the living room had been removed. The Buildings Department confirmed the unauthorised removal of part of a 72cm-by-215cm (28-by-85 inches) structural wall between the living room and a bedroom. The flat owner has already installed temporary supports in the doorway, according to the department. Solar panels that flew off Hong Kong building on roof illegally, authorities say A preliminary assessment and on-site observation of flats nearby showed the removed part accounted for 6 per cent of the load-bearing wall and 1 per cent of that of the whole floor, but there was no risk to the overall building structure. The department said it would approve a restoration proposal by the parties “within days”, adding the owner had to start construction in 15 days and complete it within 30 days.