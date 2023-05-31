“Life in Hong Kong’s shoebox housing” won first place in the visual journalism category at the 2023 Global Media Awards. Photo: SCMP
“Life in Hong Kong’s shoebox housing” won first place in the visual journalism category at the 2023 Global Media Awards. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post wins haul of awards for digital, print and photography both locally and internationally

  • Post wins 41 awards from the Society of News Design, including ‘Best in Show’ for a large organisation category for ‘Life in Hong Kong’s Shoebox Housing’
  • Nine awards were given to Post staff at the Hong Kong Press Photographers Association’s annual competition

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 3:46pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“Life in Hong Kong’s shoebox housing” won first place in the visual journalism category at the 2023 Global Media Awards. Photo: SCMP
“Life in Hong Kong’s shoebox housing” won first place in the visual journalism category at the 2023 Global Media Awards. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE