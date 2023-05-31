Ken Leung (left) of Altai Technologies, Swalikh Mohammed and the Science Park’s Eric Or introduce the new technology. Photo: SCMP
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong police set to launch ‘HKSOS’ app to help pinpoint hikers in trouble quickly during rescue missions

  • Signal Radar technology can detect distress signals from ‘HKSOS’ app in complex terrain or areas without cellular network coverage
  • Number of hiking-related search and rescue missions has surged in the past four years from fewer than 200 in 2019 to more than 1,000 in 2022

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 11:25pm, 31 May, 2023

