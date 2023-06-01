Civil servants at government headquarters in Tamar. The administration has been grappling with a manpower shortfall. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong civil service to offer jobs to university undergraduates in early talent recruitment to stem brain drain
- Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung reveals new scheme in sharing session with representatives from government-funded campuses
- The administration has in the past two financial years lost 4.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent of civil servants, or 8,500 and 10,500 staff respectively
