Civil servants at government headquarters in Tamar. The administration has been grappling with a manpower shortfall. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong civil service to offer jobs to university undergraduates in early talent recruitment to stem brain drain

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung reveals new scheme in sharing session with representatives from government-funded campuses
  • The administration has in the past two financial years lost 4.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent of civil servants, or 8,500 and 10,500 staff respectively

William Yiu

Updated: 11:38am, 1 Jun, 2023

