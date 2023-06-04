An elderly man drove on the wrong side of the road and ran through a red light before hitting the rear of a double-decker bus in one of the busiest parts of Hong Kong on Sunday. One widely circulated dash camera clip showed the 73-year-old driving in the wrong direction on Temple Street before turning right into Public Square Street in Yau Ma Tei at around 3.40pm. The vehicle recording the footage appeared to brake abruptly as it approached the intersection to avoid a collision. After making the turn, the car was then seen jumping a red light and turning left into Shanghai Street at the next intersection. Another clip, seemingly from a pedestrian, showed the same car reversing from Dundas Street back into Nathan Road in Mong Kok after he had travelled on the wrong side of the latter. After backing up, the car still continued to head against the direction of traffic. Pedestrians were heard yelling at the driver loudly, questioning if he had a licence and trying to stop him. The driver, who appeared to be sober and calm, said he was trying to make a U-turn. He then slowly drove his vehicle, which had dents on its right side and the front from unknown causes, for a short distance against busy traffic before he managed to make a U-turn to end up heading in the correct direction. Driver arrested after Hong Kong police chase following crash at roadblock In another dash camera clip taken near Mei Foo Sun Chuen on a westbound lane of Lai Chi Kok Road, the car was seen hitting the back of a double-decker bus before coming to a stop. A police spokesman said the car’s driver sustained injuries near his left eye and was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital after the crash at 4.30pm. No one on the bus was reported injured. Police were investigating the incidents. No arrest was made.