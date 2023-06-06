Critics say ethnic minority women in Hong Kong are marginalised because of lack of opportunities outside the home. Photo: Edward Wong
Plight of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority women under spotlight after family tragedy involving 3 dead girls and troubled mother
- Charity says lack of opportunities to integrate into society and limits imposed by culture mean many such women suffer in silence
- Authorities urged to include voices from ethnic minority communities into policymaking
