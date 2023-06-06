Mourners lay flowers at Plaza Hollywood mall in Hong Kong’s Diamond Hill, where a man stabbed two women to death in an apparent random attack. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong mental health patients fear stigma sparked by recent violent tragedies in city, form more than fifth of callers on Red Cross hotline
- Clinical psychologist warns public misconceptions about people with mental health needs will only further discourage them from seeking help
- Some callers to hotline have been emotionally affected by brutal mall stabbing last week and Monday’s case of mother suspected of killing three daughters
