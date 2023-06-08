Owners of the giant rubber duck say they were told to remove the figure from waters off Sai Kung. Photo: Facebook/Green Egg Island Canoe and Kayak Rental
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong operator ‘forced’ to deflate giant duck similar to beloved art installation, after causing a splash

  • Owners of rubber duck, which looks similar to well-known installations by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, say authorities have ordered item’s removal for safety reasons
  • ‘We thought it was just a fun thing for kayakers to take selfies with,’ says staff member from firm behind removed duck

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 4:09pm, 8 Jun, 2023

