Owners of the giant rubber duck say they were told to remove the figure from waters off Sai Kung. Photo: Facebook/Green Egg Island Canoe and Kayak Rental
Hong Kong operator ‘forced’ to deflate giant duck similar to beloved art installation, after causing a splash
- Owners of rubber duck, which looks similar to well-known installations by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, say authorities have ordered item’s removal for safety reasons
- ‘We thought it was just a fun thing for kayakers to take selfies with,’ says staff member from firm behind removed duck
