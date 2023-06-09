The two giant rubber ducks sail close to Central for their first voyage. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Society

Ducks away! Hong Kong welcomes back beloved giant art show (and his new friend)

  • Hongkongers snap pictures of yellow 18-metre ducks being towed by tug boats past Tamar Park and Hong Kong Exhibition Centre
  • Pair part of public art show titled ‘The Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman’, with organisers saying they hope display will spread ‘double happiness’

Denise Tsang
Updated: 1:19pm, 9 Jun, 2023

