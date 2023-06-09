The two giant rubber ducks sail close to Central for their first voyage. Photo: Jelly Tse
Ducks away! Hong Kong welcomes back beloved giant art show (and his new friend)
- Hongkongers snap pictures of yellow 18-metre ducks being towed by tug boats past Tamar Park and Hong Kong Exhibition Centre
- Pair part of public art show titled ‘The Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman’, with organisers saying they hope display will spread ‘double happiness’
