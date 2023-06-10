One of the two giant inflatable rubber ducks at Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour has deflated. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong society
developing | 1 of 2 giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates on opening day, with artworks aimed at bringing ‘double happiness’

  • Scores of spectators show up amid scorching heat only to find one of pair remaining on opening day
  • Art installation aimed at bringing ‘double happiness’ to city

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:56pm, 10 Jun, 2023

