One of the two giant inflatable rubber ducks at Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour has deflated. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | 1 of 2 giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates on opening day, with artworks aimed at bringing ‘double happiness’
- Scores of spectators show up amid scorching heat only to find one of pair remaining on opening day
- Art installation aimed at bringing ‘double happiness’ to city
