The Amer family from Egypt is struggling to survive in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘Misplaced priorities’: NGO accuses Hong Kong authorities of neglecting food, shelter needs of asylum seeker and 4 daughters despite education access
- Nermen Amer, 41, and her four daughters arrived in the city last year after fleeing their home in Egypt
- NGO Refugee Union says authorities have allowed the children to to go to school, but refuse to provide subsidies for basic needs
The Amer family from Egypt is struggling to survive in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong