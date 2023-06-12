“Daigou” courier Ye Qingren (centre) passes through an MTR station on the way to meeting one of his customers. Photo: Fiona Sun
Hungry Hong Kong customers call on Shenzhen couriers for braised bullfrog, duck neck and other mainland Chinese delicacies
- ‘Daigou’ couriers take orders online before picking up food, drinks and snacks to bring to Hong Kong
- Customers are a mix of Hongkongers and mainland Chinese who miss specialities from across the border
