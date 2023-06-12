“Daigou” courier Ye Qingren (centre) passes through an MTR station on the way to meeting one of his customers. Photo: Fiona Sun
“Daigou” courier Ye Qingren (centre) passes through an MTR station on the way to meeting one of his customers. Photo: Fiona Sun
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hungry Hong Kong customers call on Shenzhen couriers for braised bullfrog, duck neck and other mainland Chinese delicacies

  • ‘Daigou’ couriers take orders online before picking up food, drinks and snacks to bring to Hong Kong
  • Customers are a mix of Hongkongers and mainland Chinese who miss specialities from across the border

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:07am, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“Daigou” courier Ye Qingren (centre) passes through an MTR station on the way to meeting one of his customers. Photo: Fiona Sun
“Daigou” courier Ye Qingren (centre) passes through an MTR station on the way to meeting one of his customers. Photo: Fiona Sun
READ FULL ARTICLE