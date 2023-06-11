Dancer Mo Li celebrating an earlier birthday with his parents. Photo: Mo Li Kai-yin/ Instagram
Hong Kong entertainment
Hong Kong /  Society

Mo Li, Hong Kong dancer hurt in Mirror concert accident, showing ‘signs of independence’ in bowel muscle control, father reveals

  • Reverend Derek Li asks for prayers for son Mo Li, 28, in latest post, adding also that doctors are trying to solve issues with a urinary catheter for patient
  • The younger Li was severely injured in a horrific accident last July when a giant screen crashed on him during a concert by the popular boy band

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 1:07pm, 11 Jun, 2023

