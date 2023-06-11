Workers try to repair the deflated giant rubber duck at a shipyard in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong

Hongkongers turn out to visit and photograph lone duck after other quacks up in sweltering heat

  • Workers race to repair giant rubber duck after it was deflated because its surface stretched in hot weather
  • Viewers express disappointment over missing out on ‘double the happiness’, but still visit to take photographs

Sammy Heung
Updated: 5:09pm, 11 Jun, 2023

