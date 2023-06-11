The drowning victim was pronounced dead at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital at 4.08pm. Photo: Martin Chan
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Man drowns in waters off Hong Kong’s Sai Kung while on boat trip, prompting police investigation

  • Companions pull man, 59, from water and call for help around 3.15pm
  • Emergency services treat man after being airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, but are unable to save him

Danny Mok
Updated: 6:43pm, 11 Jun, 2023

