The drowning victim was pronounced dead at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital at 4.08pm. Photo: Martin Chan
Man drowns in waters off Hong Kong’s Sai Kung while on boat trip, prompting police investigation
- Companions pull man, 59, from water and call for help around 3.15pm
- Emergency services treat man after being airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, but are unable to save him
