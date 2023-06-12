The Hong Kong Golf Club’s course in Fanling. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong ‘risks losing out on HK$548 million in economic benefits’ from golf event if it builds housing on city’s oldest course
- Aramco Team Series championship director says building on part of Old Course in Fanling could make site less attractive for future events
- Three-day LIV golf event held in Adelaide in April forecast by organisers to generate economic benefits of more than US$70 million, Vicky Jones adds
The Hong Kong Golf Club’s course in Fanling. Photo: May Tse