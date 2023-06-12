Cathay employs more than 6,000 flight attendants, down from more than 10,000 pre-Covid. Photo: Sam Tsang
New cabin crew at Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific can earn up to HK$20,000 a month after pay hike, dependent on number of flying hours

  • Flag carrier says local crew can increase overall wage by 3 to 8 per cent, after rise in productivity pay
  • New crew can earn about HK$17,000 a month for 70 hours of flying, instead of previous 90 hours, according to comparison with last year’s marketing materials

Harvey Kong
Updated: 7:42pm, 12 Jun, 2023

