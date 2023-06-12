Anyone caught violating rules under the latest arrangements could face a fine of up to HK$25,000. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong to allow electric hoverboards, unicycles on designated cycling tracks under proposal by transport authorities
- Devices will be allowed on certain tracks alongside e-bicycles and e-scooters if legislature approves legal amendments
- Transport Department suggests assigning QR codes to devices to ensure compliance with requirements
Anyone caught violating rules under the latest arrangements could face a fine of up to HK$25,000. Photo: K. Y. Cheng