The government will take back 32 hectares of land leased by the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong can still handle big golf events even after land from Fanling course is taken back, city leader John Lee says

  • Chief Executive John Lee says administration is ‘ready and willing’ to lend site to competition organisers
  • Government taking back 32-hectare site in September ‘no matter what’, he says

Willa Wu

Updated: 2:22pm, 13 Jun, 2023

