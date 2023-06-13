Hong Kong will still have the capacity to hold international golf tournaments even after the government takes back part of the city’s oldest course for public housing , the city’s leader has said. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also said the administration was “ready and willing” to lend the site to golf tournament organisers after taking back the 32 hectares of land in September. Lee’s remarks followed a warning the previous day from the organiser of a Saudi Arabia-backed golf tournament, the Aramco Team Series (ATS), that it might be forced to look for other locations for its Hong Kong round in October if the scheme went ahead. “After we take back the land, we will open it for public use,” Lee said before the weekly meeting of the Executive Council, the city’s top decision-making body. “Meanwhile, we are prepared and happy to offer the course to organise relevant activities for golf tournaments, such as parking, promotions and reception, if needed. “[After the 32-hectare site is returned], there will still be two complete 18-hole courses plus 10 holes for a third course. Our assessment is that they will suffice for holding major tournaments. So the return will not have any impact on events.” Hong Kong ‘risks losing Aramco Team Series golf event if housing plan goes ahead’ The 32 hectares of land on the Old Course is part of the 172-hectare Fanling site leased by the private Hong Kong Golf Club. The government originally planned to build 12,000 public flats by 2029 to help tackle the city’s long-standing housing crisis. But the project might have to be scaled down after a request by environmental authorities for woodland to be preserved. Development authorities also plan to rezone the site from residential to “undetermined” to buy time for the redesign, which will postpone the housing project by two years. Hong Kong golf course showdown: backers, opponents of housing plan to debate The government’s rezoning application has attracted various parties to speak for or against the housing proposal at a Town Planning Board public hearing which started on Monday with at least five meetings arranged. Among them were ATS championship director Vicky Jones, who warned the city risked losing the tournament and other future events if it pressed ahead with the project. She said a tournament run by Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which the city is in running to host next year, could generate economic benefits of more than US$70 million based on an event in Adelaide, Australia, two months ago. Lee said the government would listen to the board’s recommendations. “The plan, when first proposed by the last-term administration, had already received many public comments,” he said. “Now it has entered into the public hearing procedure and the Town Planning Board will make suggestions after hearing different opinions. The government will listen to the board’s suggestions before formulating final decisions on the land.” He added: “But no matter what the decision will be, the government will take back the land in September as scheduled.” What next for controversial plan to build housing on Hong Kong golf course? The city’s leader also said the public hearings showed the city respected freedom of speech. “It fully shows that Hong Kong residents are respected for their rights to express themselves and the government will definitely listen to them,” he said. The board received 6,788 responses from the public last year, with an overwhelming 99.6 per cent against the plan.