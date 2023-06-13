The Hong Kong government has renewed a previously scrapped partnership with the private sector to develop more affordable housing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong housing: subsidised homes built by private developers to sell for 65 per cent of market price, as authorities resume partnership with sector to tackle shortage

  • Government to work with private developers to increase supply of subsidised flats, city leader John Lee says
  • ‘We hope to tap into market forces to enhance quantity, speed, efficiency and quality,’ housing minister Winnie Ho says

Edith Lin and Ng Kang-chung
Edith Lin and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:16pm, 13 Jun, 2023

