A social worker tried to visit the siblings at Paramount Mansion on Shan Kwong Road in Happy Valley at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Bedridden woman, 75, found weak and alone in Hong Kong flat with body of brother in bathroom
- Social worker making weekly visit alerts security after no one answers door of Happy Valley flat
- Woman was confined to bed after being diagnosed with cancer and initial investigation suggests brother died last week
A social worker tried to visit the siblings at Paramount Mansion on Shan Kwong Road in Happy Valley at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Handout