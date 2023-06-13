A social worker tried to visit the siblings at Paramount Mansion on Shan Kwong Road in Happy Valley at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
A social worker tried to visit the siblings at Paramount Mansion on Shan Kwong Road in Happy Valley at around 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Bedridden woman, 75, found weak and alone in Hong Kong flat with body of brother in bathroom

  • Social worker making weekly visit alerts security after no one answers door of Happy Valley flat
  • Woman was confined to bed after being diagnosed with cancer and initial investigation suggests brother died last week

Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:57pm, 13 Jun, 2023

