The Hong Kong Golf Club currently has three courses at Fanling. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong Golf Club welcomes offer of land use for coming events but says course must be kept intact to avoid ‘hiccups’
- Club captain Andy Kwok reiterates opposition to proposal to build public housing on section of golf course to be handed back to government
- Chief Executive John Lee says Hong Kong is still capable of holding international tournaments even after a 32-hectare site is returned
The Hong Kong Golf Club currently has three courses at Fanling. Photo: Elson Li