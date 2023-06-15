Paramount Mansion in Happy Valley, where a 75-year-old bedridden woman was rescued after days alone following the death of her carer brother, 71. Photo: Handout
Case of Hong Kong woman, 75, stranded in flat after carer brother died highlights need to help ageing people looking after elderly, experts say
- Elderly Commission chairman says ‘holistic continuous care’ should be provided to ageing people, irrespective of financial situation
- Chinese University psychogeriatric professor says elderly often reluctant to accept help, such as going into nursing homes
