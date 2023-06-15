Mong Kok has numerous buildings that are at least 50 years old. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong aims to speed up urban renewal in old districts with new guidelines allowing landowners to transfer development potential of sites
- New mechanism will also encourage landowners to preserve valuable architecture and create open spaces and community facilities, authorities say
- Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, two of the city’s oldest districts, have had few new developments over the past two decades
Mong Kok has numerous buildings that are at least 50 years old. Photo: Sam Tsang