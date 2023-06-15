Mong Kok has numerous buildings that are at least 50 years old. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong aims to speed up urban renewal in old districts with new guidelines allowing landowners to transfer development potential of sites

  • New mechanism will also encourage landowners to preserve valuable architecture and create open spaces and community facilities, authorities say
  • Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, two of the city’s oldest districts, have had few new developments over the past two decades

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 8:31pm, 15 Jun, 2023

