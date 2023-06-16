The new hi-tech helicopter simulator, a first for Asia, which will cut training time for Government Flying Service pilots by up to two years. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s HK$2 billion hi-tech helicopter simulator expected to cut training for government pilots by up to 2 years
- Airbus H175 Cheetah simulator is Asia’s first and will reduce training time for Government Flying Service
- Simulator system cost HK$1.16 billion and Lantau Island training centre another HK$1.12 billion; machine expected to be in service for at least 20 years
