The International Labour Organization recommends a 40-hour work week and considers more than 48 hours excessive. Photo: Elson Li
The International Labour Organization recommends a 40-hour work week and considers more than 48 hours excessive. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Society

How overworked are Hongkongers? More than half of employees log minimum of 45 hours a week, some longer than 70 hours: union survey

  • Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions says 7.3 per cent of respondents work more than 70 hours a week, well above International Labour Organization recommendation
  • Findings prompt call for standardised work week and better legal protections for employees

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:56pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The International Labour Organization recommends a 40-hour work week and considers more than 48 hours excessive. Photo: Elson Li
The International Labour Organization recommends a 40-hour work week and considers more than 48 hours excessive. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE