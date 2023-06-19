Fire chief Andy Yeung has outlined new policies and equipment designed to make the service more attractive for recruits. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong fire service station officer applicants to be given more time to prepare for fitness tests with 40 per cent failure rate

  • Fire chief Andy Yeung also signals a relaxation of eyesight standards to boost recruitment across the service
  • Moves come as service battles to fill vacancies; Yeung also says new technology will make the job safer

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:00am, 19 Jun, 2023

