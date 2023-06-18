Sunday marks the last time the rubber duck duo can be seen together in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Duck, duck, gone: Hongkongers ignore gloomy skies to say farewell to beloved art show cut short by ‘unexpected challenges’
- Tourists, residents show up despite grey skies and sporadic rain to witness send-off for first of 18-metre duo brought to city for ‘The Double Ducks’ art show
- One couple saying goodbye to ducks recalls happy memories when first art show came to city 10 years ago, while others express annoyance at duo’s early departure
