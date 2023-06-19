Singer Eason Chan, whose management has cut ties with a mainland concert promoter over its removal of Albert Leung Wai-man, better known as Lam Chik, as lyricist on songs. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong star Eason Chan’s management cuts ties with mainland Chinese concert organiser in ‘censorship’ row
- Row breaks out after Guangzhou Xinfei Cultural Development replaces credits for outspoken lyricist Albert Leung Wai-man, known as Lam Chik, with other names
- Chan’s management says it ‘instantly terminated our cooperation’ with the concert organiser
