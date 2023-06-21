Hong Kong will suspend fares for some public transport and offer free entry to its leading museums, as well as stage a number of cultural events, to mark the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule on July 1 . District community groups are joining the government’s efforts to promote the day by holding a variety of celebratory events, including drawing contests, stand-up comedy shows, Cantonese opera performances, light shows and neighbourhood carnivals. Here, the Post gives details of the special offers related to the anniversary. Transport Free rides on trams from July 1 to 5 Free rides on Star Ferry’s Tsim Sha Tsui-Wan Chai route on July 1 Free ferry rides on the Central-Hung Hom route operated by Fortune Ferry Free rides on the water taxi connecting Tsim Sha Tsui East, Wan Chai, Central and West Kowloon operated by Fortune Ferry Passengers whose birthday falls on July 1 can take the Tuen Mun-Tung Chung-Sah Lo Wan-Tai O and North Point-Kwun Tong-Kai Tak ferry routes for free Children under 11 years can ride free on about 450 routes serviced by KMB and its sister Long Win Bus on July 1 and 2 Leisure activities Free admission to public swimming pools and other leisure facilities run by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department on July 1 Free admission to the Hong Kong Wetland Park on July 1 Twelve properties under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme will offer additional free guided tours and workshops, as well as food and drink offers on July 1 or a nearby date Arts and culture Free admission to the permanent exhibitions at the Science Museum and Space Museum, except for the Space Theatre’s shows Free admission to special exhibitions at various public museums, including the Heritage Museum, Science Museum and Museum of Art Free admission to M+ and seven thematic exhibitions of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District ‘A shining pearl’: how Jiang Zemin’s warmth towards Hong Kong shone through Food More than 1,000 restaurants are expected to offer a 29 per cent discount on designated items on July 1, with details to be announced A 29 per cent discount on designated products from the Fish Marketing Organisation and the Vegetable Marketing Organisation on the Local Fresh mobile app from July 1 to 7. Other special offers Smart luggage tag with baggage arrival notification function will be distributed to travellers in the terminal building of Hong Kong International Airport on July 1 Residents can earn additional points when they recycle via the GREEN@COMMUNITY network, or use smart recycling bins for food waste from July 1 to 31 Chris Patten’s Hong Kong Diaries take us behind the scenes of 1997 handover Other community celebratory activities Workshops and an exhibition to promote the art of Chinese paper cutting from June 22 to July 9 at Pacific Place, Admiralty Wong Tai Sin food festival from June 22 to 26 at Wong Tai Sin Square Multi-ethnic carnival at Wong Tai Sin Square from 2pm to 5pm on the anniversary Tai Po Waterfront Park carnival and drone show at night on July 1 Open-roof double-decker bus parade from 3.30pm to 5.30pm in Eastern district on July 2 Parent-child carnival featuring stage performances and games at Sha Tsui Road Playground from 1pm to 6pm on July 15 in Tsuen Wan Golden Oldies concert on July 15 at Tsuen Wan Town Hall Xiqu Centre will hold a Latin dance night on July 22