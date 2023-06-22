Rowers brave the heat to pit their skills against rivals in waters off Aberdeen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rowers brave the heat to pit their skills against rivals in waters off Aberdeen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Enter the dragon: Hong Kong welcomes return of drum beats and crowds for Dragon Boat Festival, but race turnout still below pre-pandemic levels

  • Attendance of 100,000 expected throughout day for Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships 2023
  • Organisers expect 171 teams comprising more than 5,000 rowers

Ambrose LiLeopold Chen
Ambrose Li and Leopold Chen

Updated: 12:05pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rowers brave the heat to pit their skills against rivals in waters off Aberdeen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rowers brave the heat to pit their skills against rivals in waters off Aberdeen. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE