The Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre has been the target of parody bags and T-shirts sold online. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong agencies raise alarm over bags, T-shirts sold online and unofficially carrying emblems linked to psychiatric facilities
- Prisons and health authorities warn this could mislead public into thinking souvenirs offered to patients discharged from their centres
- Products seen on Taobao and Carousell point to attempt at parody to mock authorities in light of recent horror stabbing at mall, linked to mental health patient
The Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre has been the target of parody bags and T-shirts sold online. Photo: Edward Wong